  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Raw
  • Triple H sends heartwarming message to Rhea Ripley after major WWE RAW decision

Triple H sends heartwarming message to Rhea Ripley after major WWE RAW decision

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified Apr 16, 2024 07:18 IST
The Game has a message for Rhea Ripley
The Game is the Chief Content Officer in WWE

Rhea Ripley was forced to vacate her Women's World Championship on WWE RAW this week after it was revealed that she had suffered a major wrist injury in the brawl with Liv Morgan on last week's show.

The Judgment Day member gave up the title before attempting another brawl with Morgan, who headed out to gloat about causing her injury. Backstage, Ripley was shown saying goodbye to The Judgment Day since she noted that she would be sidelined for a long time.

Triple H also recently shared his backstage interaction with Ripley. The Game stated that he had no doubt Ripley would come back stronger than ever.

The WWE CCO also thanked The Judgment Day member for her lengthy Women's Championship reign, claiming it was one that the WWE Universe could be proud of.

It's unknown how long Rhea Ripley will be sidelined, but it seems that her wrist injury is quite serious. Triple H is also yet to announce how a new Women's Champion will be crowned and whether or not it will take place at Backlash in a few weeks.