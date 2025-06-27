Triple H sends a Hulk Hogan message ahead of WWE Night of Champions

WWE is set to host Night of Champions from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, soon. Ahead of the show, the Chief Content Officer, Triple H, sent a message referencing Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.
Night of Champions is shaping up to be one of the most stacked PLEs of the year. The event will feature CM Punk vs John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. It'll also have Cody Rhodes facing Randy Orton in the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament. Jade Cargill and Asuka will also face off in the Queen of the Ring finals.
Ahead of the show, Triple H sat down with WWE Analyst Sam Roberts in a fun segment to explore the new WWE Topps cards. Upon finding a Hulk Hogan card in his stack, The Game said:
"And this last one... I'll tell you, brother. Brother, brother, brother. Hulk Hogan. Don't brother me, brother." [1:35-1:43]
Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE
It's great to see The Game act as excited as the fans about the WWE merchandise.
Triple H provides massive update amid rumors of Night of Champions being cancelled
Night of Champions is set to take place this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. There had been numerous rumors regarding the event's status. Many people believed that the tensions in the Middle East region could have a significant impact on it. Amid all this, Triple H provides a positive update.
After reaching Saudi Arabia, The Game shared a photo of himself on his X account, subtly confirming that the Night of Champions show is on schedule.
"Touched down in Riyadh. #SmackDown tomorrow #WWENOC Saturday… Are you ready?" he wrote.
Fans are eagerly anticipating the Night of Champions event. The show will feature a lot of big matches, and fans can't wait to see the winners of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments.