Triple H sends an important message before big weekend in Saudi Arabia for WWE

"The Game" Triple H is in Saudi Arabia as he dictates the direction for what should be a huge June for WWE. Ahead of the two-night event in Jeddah, he sent an important message.

WWE took the first of two annual trips to Saudi Arabia, with the first stop this year being the King and Queen of the Ring tournament. While the event was scheduled for last year, a change of plans saw it being changed to "Night of Champions." This year, WWE finally played into the King and Queen of the Ring name and the men's and women's tournament will culminate in Jeddah with both finals taking place on the premium live event.

As the two-night event in Jeddah kicked off with SmackDown, Triple H sent a message stating that things were getting loud already:

Expand Tweet

Triple H also made another massive announcement ahead of the King and Queen of the Ring tournament finals - that the winners of the respective tournaments would get a world championship opportunity at WWE SummerSlam.

This undoubtedly raises the stakes of the entire tournament - with world title shots having been used in the past for King of the Ring winners as well.

Expand Tweet

Although The Game said that the Jeddah crowd is loud, Lyon seemed to raise the bar earlier this month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback