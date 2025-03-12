Triple H sends a message to 26-year-old star after his successful WWE title defense

WWE CCO Triple H has taken to social media to heap praise on Oba Femi after tonight's NXT Roadblock. The latter defended his NXT Championship against Moose during the show.

This was the TNA X-Divison Champion's second match with the company and his first time competing for a title on NXT. The two stars put on a hard-hitting bout, and at one point, it looked like Moose was going to emerge victorious after delivering a Spear, but The Ruler kicked out. Oba then hit him with a Fall From Grace and won the match via pinfall to retain the coveted title.

The bout received a lot of praise from fans on social media, and after the show, Triple H sent a message to Oba Femi on X and spoke highly of him.

"A massive win over a dominant champion. A giant step forward in his career. #WWERoadblock," wrote Triple H.

The Ruler has been NXT Champion for 64 days and counting, and he's had a very memorable run with the title. Many people believe that he has the potential to become a major star in WWE, so it'll be interesting to see how he does on the main roster under The Game when he gets called up in the future.

