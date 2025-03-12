  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H
  • Triple H sends a message to 26-year-old star after his successful WWE title defense

Triple H sends a message to 26-year-old star after his successful WWE title defense

By Israel Lutete
Modified Mar 12, 2025 03:06 GMT
Triple H is a WWE Legend (Image via WWE
Triple H is a WWE legend (Image via WWE's Instagram)

WWE CCO Triple H has taken to social media to heap praise on Oba Femi after tonight's NXT Roadblock. The latter defended his NXT Championship against Moose during the show.

Ad

This was the TNA X-Divison Champion's second match with the company and his first time competing for a title on NXT. The two stars put on a hard-hitting bout, and at one point, it looked like Moose was going to emerge victorious after delivering a Spear, but The Ruler kicked out. Oba then hit him with a Fall From Grace and won the match via pinfall to retain the coveted title.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The bout received a lot of praise from fans on social media, and after the show, Triple H sent a message to Oba Femi on X and spoke highly of him.

"A massive win over a dominant champion. A giant step forward in his career. #WWERoadblock," wrote Triple H.

Check out the tweet below:

The Ruler has been NXT Champion for 64 days and counting, and he's had a very memorable run with the title. Many people believe that he has the potential to become a major star in WWE, so it'll be interesting to see how he does on the main roster under The Game when he gets called up in the future.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी