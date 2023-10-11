Triple H sends a message after 40-year-old megastar makes massive return after a year on WWE NXT

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H has sent a message during the latest episode of NXT after The Megastar LA Knight returned to the brand.

During this week's special episode of the show, several of the main roster stars showed up, including Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare announced that Ilja Dragunov would put his NXT Championship on the line later that night against Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio, with LA Knight as the special guest referee.

Knight received a massive ovation from the crowd when he made his way before the bout. WWE's Head of Creative, Triple H, has now reacted to The Megastar's return to NXT.

"…with the #NXTUniverse saying L-A-KNIGHT. YEAH! @RealLAKnight #WWENXT," Triple H shared.

Triple H reacts to LA Knight's appearance on NXT.

The megastar was influential as the Special Guest referee during the NXT Championship match as he made sure that The Judgment Day couldn't cause interference during the match.

This was Knight's first appearance on NXT television since his bout against Gunther in April last year. It will be interesting to see if top stars frequently appear on the show.

