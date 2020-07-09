Triple H sends a message about Adam Cole after NXT Great American Bash goes off the air

Adam Cole lost the NXT title to Keith Lee at Great American Bash.

Triple H praised Cole for elevating the status of the NXT title.

Triple H and Adam Cole.

Adam Cole's historic NXT Championship reign finally came to an end at NXT Great American Bash as Keith Lee defeated him in the main event to become the first-ever double champion in the brand's history.

Triple H took to Twitter immediately after the show went off the air to post a heartfelt message about Adam Cole's title reign, his impact on the Black and Gold brand and the Superstar's future.

Triple H praised Adam Cole for making the NXT title 'The Championship' in all of professional wrestling. The NXT boss added that Cole's reign might be over, but 'The Panama City Playboy' is just getting started, and that is an undisputed fact. He signed off proclaiming that Adam Cole is NXT!

Here's what Triple H wrote in his tweet, which was also accompanied by two off-air photos with Cole from Great American Bash:

There is a saying "it's the talent that makes the title." During his 403 day reign over the black and gold brand Adam Cole MADE the NXT championship, THE championship. That reign might be over but he's just getting started. Adam Cole IS #WWENXT and that...is #Undisputed. #NXTGAB

Triple H also congratulated Keith Lee on his monumental achievement with the following tweet:

Triple H also congratulated Keith Lee on his monumental achievement with the following tweet:

Adam Cole drops the NXT title to Keith Lee at Great American Bash

The main event of Great American Bash lived up to its hype of being a must-watch title showdown between two top champions of NXT.

The Winner Takes All match had everything that you'd expect from Adam Cole and Keith Lee. It was hard-hitting, had many technical exchanges and the fake finishes to keep the fans at the edge of their seats.

Despite the spoiler of Keith Lee winning getting out a few days ago, the possibility of WWE taping another finish preserved some of the intrigue attached to the match.

In the end, an emotional Keith Lee stood tall with both titles in his hands, and all we had to do was to bask in his glory.

As for Adam Cole, we're not sure what the future holds for the longest-reigning NXT Champion of all time. Could a call-up to either RAW or SmackDown be in the works? Does Adam Cole still have some unfinished business left in NXT? How would you like to see WWE use Adam Cole going forward?