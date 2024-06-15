Triple H sends a message ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle

Triple H took to Twitter/ X to send a message hours ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle. The Game hyped up the upcoming premium live event in Glasgow, Scotland.

WWE Clash at the Castle will emanate from OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow. The show will feature five matches, with all of them being title bouts. The event will be headlined by Drew McIntyre, who will face Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event.

The Scottish Warrior fell short at the Clash at the Castle in 2022 where he suffered a loss against Roman Reigns. However, he is more determined than ever to redeem himself tonight and walk out with around his waist. Damian Priest won the title from McIntyre at WrestleMania XL after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

Trending

The company's Chief Content Officer Triple H sent a bold message just an hour before the show. The Game promoted the premium live event with a post on X/Twitter.

"Huge night ahead here at Glasgow’s @OVOHydro. Scotland… you’re just over an hour away from finding out what a @WWE Premium Live Event is all about," Triple H posted.

Expand Tweet

Other than Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest, Clash at the Castle will see Cody Rhodes defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles in an I Quit match. Bayley will also put her title on the line against Piper Niven.

The other two matches on the card are Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark vs. The Unholy Union in a Triple-Threat match for the Women's Tag Team Titles.