  • Triple H sends a message ahead of WWE RAW; mentions several stars

Triple H sends a message ahead of WWE RAW; mentions several stars

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 25, 2025 00:30 GMT
It's time for RAW (Credit: WWE.com)

Triple H has sent a message to fans ahead of WWE RAW as the company heads into WrestleMania. This show will be the last episode of the red brand before the Elimination Chamber event.

WWE RAW is a stacked show tonight, and Triple H acknowledged that by giving a rundown of what fans could expect heading into the show. He talked about Lyra Valkyria's first defense of her Intercontinental Championship, the tag team match between Bianca Belair and Naomi's team facing Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, as well as Penta facing Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne in a Triple Threat match. He also teased that more was coming with WrestleMania season heating up.

"A champion’s first title defense… A tag team title match months in the making… A triple threat with three of the world’s best in-ring competitors… … and much more. #WrestleMania season is heating up. The final #WWERaw before #WWEChamber is LIVE on @netflix.TONIGHT."
The other matches and programs on the show will see CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Logan Paul meet in the ring, with all three heading to Elimination Chamber. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley has a message for IYO Sky, as a week from now, the two will do battle over the Women's World title. Gunther will also speak on facing Jey Uso, while LWO face The New Day.

With all of this happening, Triple H has laid out a big show ahead of Elimination Chamber. Fans will have to wait and see if the Game has any big surprises before the show as well, given the Rock's involvement.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
