Triple H sends a message; announces huge name will be at WWE Elimination Chamber

Triple H has now announced that a big name will attend the WWE Elimination Chamber. The CCO sent the message on X.

Travis Scott has become a regular guest in WWE. The star was present on the RAW debut on Netflix, helped escort out Jey Uso during that episode, and hyped up the crowd during his entrance.

Triple H has now announced that Scott will perform at Elimination Chamber. Whether this means fans will see him perform or not remains to be seen, but The Game sent him a message saying that he would see him there and recapping the times he has already met the star.

"I was with him in Complex Con in Las Vegas. He helped us usher in the Netflix Era on January 6. Now, this Saturday, he'll be in the Rogers Center in Toronto for Elimination Chamber. I'll see you there, Travis Scott."

He added that Elimination Chamber was going to be massive.

"#WWEChamber is going to be massive. @trvisXX … see you in Toronto. LFG," he wrote on X.

It remains to be seen what role Travis Scott will play at Elimination Chamber, but this will further strengthen WWE's association with the star.

Triple H has a big night ahead of him

The WWE Elimination Chamber is the last event before WrestleMania, and it will determine the format of The Show of Shows. On the night, the Men's and the Women's Elimination Chamber matches will not only decide who will be challenging Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley for the titles, but they will also determine something else altogether.

The Rock has made Cody Rhodes an offer to be his champion. What that means remains to be seen, but depending on whether Rhodes accepts or rejects the offer at Elimination Chamber, the entire look of WWE could change altogether.

With all of this happening, Triple H certainly has a lot of work ahead of him as the head of creative.

