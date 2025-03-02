Triple H sends a message to Bianca Belair after she wins the Women's Elimination Chamber Match; raises a big statement

Triple H has reacted to Bianca Belair's victory in the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match. She will challenge either Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

The EST put in a resilient performance despite witnessing her ally and tag team partner, Naomi, get taken out by Jade Cargill in the early stages of the bout. She eliminated Liv Morgan last to win the Elimination Chamber Match. After the contest, she was confronted by Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.

Belair and Naomi lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. This loss marked their return to the singles division, as The EST emerged victorious to win her second Elimination Chamber match.

Taking to his X handle, Triple H sent a message to Bianca Belair after her historic win. He also addressed the upcoming Women's World Championship match between Ripley and SKY, scheduled for Monday Night RAW.

"She overcame the emotions, and her ticket is punched. @BiancaBelairWWE is going to #WrestleMania But who she will face … we find out Monday. #WWEChamber," wrote The Game.

Check out Triple H's post below:

Bianca Belair is a two-time former WWE Women's Champion and a former SmackDown Women's Champion. The EST will hope to become a singles champion once again.

