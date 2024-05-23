Triple H sends a message about a big future first-time title match

Triple H has sent a message about what's happening in WWE. He reacted to a match that was set for tonight.

The CCO announced a match between Apollo Crews and Tyler Bate, talking about how the winner would go on to the finals of the WWE Speed Championship No. 1 Contender's Tournament. The winner would face Ricochet, the inaugural and current champion, in the final matchup. The star won the title after the last tournament, and this was the first time there was a contest to declare a challenger.

The winner of the match would challenge Ricochet in his first title defense. All the WWE Speed matches are exclusive on X and are not broadcast on RAW, SmackDown, or NXT.

"It's the final stop before the Finals. Today, @WWEApollo gets a second chance to advance in the #WWESpeed Championship No. 1 Contender's Tournament as he faces Tyler Bate in the Semifinals, 12pm ET / 9am PT exclusively on @X," Triple H wrote.

Now, it's up to Ricochet to win the match, as the match took place later in the night. Tyler Bate defeated Crews to become the number one contender.

At this time, the first-time title match is set for Friday, which means a new champion should be crowned on the same day as SmackDown.

Triple H has a big WWE week in front of him

Not only is Ricochet putting his title on the line this week, but Triple H has a lot of work in front of him. The King and Queen of the Ring Tournament takes place this Saturday in the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia.

As the head of creative, not only will Triple H have to ensure the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments end properly, but three titles are also up for grabs. Becky Lynch will face Liv Morgan in the Women's World Championship match. A Triple Threat match will determine the Intercontinental Champion, with Sami Zayn defending against Bronson Reed and Chad Gable.

Finally, Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Logan Paul.