Triple H sends a message to CM Punk after he references Nikki Bella, Hulk Hogan, and others during his Punkanomics promo on SmackDown

Triple H has sent a message to CM Punk moments after his promo on WWE SmackDown. Punk mocked John Cena's "Doctor of Thuganomics" character and delivered one final warning to the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion.

Ad

Punk and Cena will collide in the main event of WWE Night of Champions, with Cena defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against his arch-rival. Last week, Cena put Punk through a table and dropped a massive pipebomb on him. Fast forward to this week, Punk caught Cena by surprise in his own manner.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On X, Triple H hyped up the Punkanomics promo delivered by CM Punk, and shared a short message aimed at The Second City Saint.

"PunkLife… It’s basic thuganomics… #Smackdown tonight," wrote Triple H.

Check out Triple H's post on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The feud between CM Punk and John Cena began after the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion teamed up with Logan Paul in a losing effort against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

The two superstars are no strangers to one another, and there is a high chance of this being their final clash in a WWE ring. Cena has successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Championship once since dethroning Rhodes. Meanwhile, Punk is gunning for his first title since returning to the company in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!