Triple H sends a message after current champion brutally attacked on WWE RAW

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has reacted to an unprovoked attack on tonight's episode of RAW. After Lyra Valkyria won a Women's Intercontinental title match against Dakota Kai, Ivy Nile came out and brutally attacked both stars.

Tonight was Lyra Valkyria's first Women's Intercontinental title defense. On RAW, the 28-year-old successfully defended her title against Dakota Kai, emerging victorious when it was all said and done.

Suddenly, Ivy Nile came out and attacked Dakota Kai at the entrance. She then sprinted to the ring and viciously attacked Lyra Valkyria while she was celebrating her big win. Mere seconds later, Triple H took to X to respond to the attack:

"No time to celebrate the first defense…"

For those unaware, Lyra Valkyria is the first-ever Women's Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. She won a tournament to crown the first Women's Intercontinental Champion not too long ago. Valkyria defeated Dakota Kai in the finals of the tournament on the January 13, 2025 edition of RAW.

Tonight, Dakota Kai was hoping to pick up the win and become the new Women's Intercontinental Champion, but Valkyria had other plans. Now that Nile is involved in the mix, a Triple Threat match with the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line seems inevitable.

