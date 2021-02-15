Triple H sends a message to Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez after making WWE history

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez made history at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day by winning the first-ever Women's Dusty Rhodes Classic finals. Following their win, both Kai and Gonzalez were greeted backstage by Tripe H during their photo shoot with the trophy.

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez defeated the duo of Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon to win the inaugural Women's Dusty Rhodes Classic Tournament. In an incredible opening match, Raquel got the pinfall victory for her team.

During Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez's photoshoot, the two NXT Superstars were joined by The Game. Triple H mentioned how proud he is of both the women and credited them for a historic performance at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

The entire segment was uploaded to WWE's official YouTube channel and can be checked out here:

What does the future have in store for Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez?

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez are now in line to receive a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. The titles are currently in possession of Nia Jax and Shaya Baszler. The latter is a former NXT Champion and is no stranger to the brand.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles have previously been defended on the Black and Gold brand and could be on the line once again on the show. However, reigning champions Jax and Baszler do have a title match ahead of themselves, as they are set to defend their belts against Lana and Naomi.

Regardless of when the title match is scheduled, the duo of Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai will be a problem for the champions. Raquel has been on a terrorizing run in NXT having already pinned reigning NXT Champion Io Shirai.

Gonzalez and Kai are guaranteed to be a threat to both Jax and Baszler if they retain the WWE Tag Team Championships against Lana and Naomi.