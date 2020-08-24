Triple H sends a message to Dominik Mysterio after SummerSlam match

It's safe to say that Dominik Mysterio lived up to all the hype in his first professional wrestling match at SummerSlam. Dominik Mysterio, his legendary father, mother Angie, Seth Rollins and Murphy told a great story at the biggest part of the Summer, and it all ended with Dominik falling short in his in-ring debut.

The loss shouldn't take away from the fact that Dominik put on a very impressive performance and he even managed to get a reaction from Triple H on Twitter.

The Game reacted to Dominik's in-ring debut by sending the young Superstar a message on the social media website.

Triple H's social media team, however, tagged the wrong handle and the tweet was quickly taken down before it went back up with Dominik's real Twitter account.

We managed to get the screenshots of Triple H's deleted tweet:

Triple H hilariously tagged the wrong Dominik!

The wrong Dominik got a few minutes of social media fame.

Here's the updated tweet:

How did Dominik fare in his first WWE match at SummerSlam?

Advertisement

The reactions to Dominik's debut at SummerSlam from the fans and the wrestling pundits have been overwhelmingly positive.

Dominik showed a lot of promise in the early goings of the match as he took Rollins down with two perfectly executed arm drags. He ended the sequence with an agile kip-up, and Seth Rollins realized that the bout wouldn't be as easy as he'd imagined.

Rey Mysterio had promised to Dominik before the match that he won't get involved and that played a major part in the story that was told.

A sadistic Rollins introduced the kendo stick into the match, and he punished Dominik with several strikes. The match continued to get brutal as a chair and table were brought into the equation.

As stated earlier, the match had a solid story which included Dominik's mother, Angie, coming out to convince Rey Mysterio to stop Seth Rollins.

Rey Mysterio did eventually get involved, but he got handcuffed for all his troubles. Dominik portrayed tremendous resiliency as he took the fight to Seth Rollins and hit the Monday Night Messiah with the 619.

Rollins, however, caught Dominik during the splash and followed it up with the Stomp for the win.

Dominik and Rey Mysterio shared an emotional moment after the match as Seth Rollins, and his disciple retreated towards the ramp.

What are your thoughts about Dominik's debut? Let us know in the comments section.