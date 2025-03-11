Triple H sends message after fan was attacked on RAW

A fan was attacked on WWE RAW tonight. Triple H sent a message after the attack.

Andrew Schulz is a well-known comedian and actor best known for his work on MTV2's Guy Code. He is a proud New Yorker, and since RAW was at Madison Square Garden tonight, the comedian was in attendance for the show.

He was enjoying the show when Logan Paul mentioned him during his segment. Logan went up to Schulz and asked him why he came to RAW. Andrew Schulz mentioned he came to see the Steel Cage match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins. He also told Logan that he came to see AJ Styles.

This angered Logan, who pulled him over the barricade and sent him into the ring. Before things could get worse for the comedian, AJ Styles came out to make the save and chase Logan Paul away.

Following this segment, Triple H took to social media to send a message about Andrew Schulz after the assault.

"Told you @andrewschulz coming to #WWERaw @TheGarden is an “immersive experience”"

It's good that AJ Styles was able to make the save before anything worse happened to Andrew Schulz.

