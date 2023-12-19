Triple H sends a message to Gunther following major title defense on WWE RAW

Gunther retained his Intercontinental Championship this week on WWE RAW, but it wasn't as easy as he expected.

The Miz stepped up his game and almost had The Ring General beaten following a second-rope Skull Crushing Finale, but Gunther could roll out of the ring. The break then saw the champion return and deliver two Powerbombs to secure a huge win and ensure that The Miz can never rechallenge the title while he holds the belt.

Following the match, Gunther announced that he was taking a break from WWE to recuperate, and Triple H took to Twitter to send him a message.

"556 days and counting… and still getting better every day. @Gunther_AUT #WWERaw," he wrote.

The Game made note of his almost 600-day title reign and claimed that he was still getting better and better every day.

At the moment, both Gunther and Roman Reigns are amid historic Championship reigns. However, the Intercontinental Champion was taken to his limit by The Miz, but he could still find a way to win the match and continue his impressive run.

It is believed that 2024 will be a defining year for Gunther, with the star now one of the favorites for the Royal Rumble.

Do you think Gunther will win the 2024 Royal Rumble? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.