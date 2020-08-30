Triple H sends a message after historic title win in WWE

WWE Superstars Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeated The Imperium to become the new Tag Team Champions on the last episode of NXT. This marked the first title reign for both Superstars in WWE, and Triple H had a message for both Superstars after the show went off the air.

Triple H took to his Twitter account and congratulated Breeze and Fandango for their 'collective breakout moment.' He also said that both Superstars have been ready for this money for a long time now. Here's what Triple H had to say to the newly crowned WWE NXT Tag Team Champions.

"Two Superstars who've been ready to have their collective "breakout" moment. Congratulations to the NEW @wwenxt tag team champions, @mmmgorgeous and @wwefandango #WWENXT"

Breezango react to their first title win in WWE

At NXT TakeOver: XXX, Breezango defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch and Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza) in the opening match to become the No.1 challengers for the tag team titles.

Following that, they went on to challenge The Imperium for the gold and picked up a convincing victory over the champions. They were then interviewed backstage, and Breezango had an overwhelming response to their first title win in WWE.

Talking about the huge achievement, Fandango noted that they have waited five years for something like this. And now that they finally have the title, it feels surreal. Both Superstars now expect to make the best use of their first title reign in WWE.

Here's what Breezango had to say after becoming the new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions:

"It's beautiful. Ah, it's a beautiful thing. Five years Breezy, five years it took us to get this. Now, we've to get some more, bling-bling to put around our waist. In so excited, I'm sweating all over the place."

EXCLUSIVE: The 5️⃣year case of the elusive #TagTeamTitles has finally been cracked, Dango.



The side plates are officially secured. @MmmGorgeous & @WWEFandango are the NEW #WWENXT Tag Team Champions! pic.twitter.com/l1ypjze6BC — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 27, 2020

Breezango are expected to have a decent run with their newly acquired tag team championships on WWE NXT. There are several potential feuds that WWE can explore moving forward. Thus, Breezango should be involved in a few compelling rivalries before they eventually drop their titles on WWE's Black and gold brand.