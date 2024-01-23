Triple H sends a message after historic WWE announcement

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took to social media to share his thoughts on the company's inking a new deal with Netflix.

It was recently announced that the Stamford-based promotion has landed a huge deal with the global streaming platform and from 2025 onwards, weekly episodes of RAW in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Latin America will air exclusively on Netflix. The deal is reported to be for 10 years and is valued at more than $5 billion.

Triple H, who has been the head of the creative department since Vince McMahon stepped down in 2022, was quick to send a message after the historic announcement. Hunter hyped up the deal, noting that they are ready to change the game.

"This partnership is one that will break new ground, and take @WWE to new heights. Thrilled to bring #WWERaw to @Netflix, coming January 2025. Now we change the game!!!!"

Triple H has done commendable work as WWE CCO

Triple H took over huge responsibilities in WWE after Vince McMahon stepped down due to multiple allegations against him in 2022. The 14-time world champion has done phenomenal work in turning things around and looks set to lead the company into one of the most successful eras.

Hunter has also done a great job at bolstering both men's and women's divisions. Other than promoting many names from NXT, he also brought back several formerly released stars, providing much-needed depth to the roster. The Chief Content Officer has also signed some top free agents, such as Jade Cargill, and managed to bring back CM Punk after nearly a decade.

The company will be hosting the first premium live event of the year on Saturday as the star-studded roster heads over to St. Petersburg, Florida, for the Royal Rumble. While CM Punk is the favorite to win the Men's Battle Royal match, Bayley is the top choice to emerge victorious in the women's match.

