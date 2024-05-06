Triple H sends a message after huge Backlash moment by WWE name; made history

Triple H sent a message after a WWE name made history at the Backlash Premium Live Event.

WWE Backlash saw several incredible moments. The live crowd was potentially one of the most active or loudest in the company's history, singing and chanting at every moment that they could. There were chants for one referee as well, as Jessika Carr made history in the main event of the show.

Carr was the referee of Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Championship. In doing so, she became the first female referee in the company's history to be the official for the main event in a Premium Live Event for a match with the WWE title.

This was a moment that was recognized then and there by Michael Cole, who made sure to mention it during the show and point out the immense achievement that it was.

Triple H also took to social media and shared a picture of the two of them together backstage. He then posted about how Jessika Carr has been smashing through glass ceilings since she joined the company, and Backlash proved to be more of the same. He pointed out how big the achievement was.

"Jessika Carr has been smashing through glass ceilings since she joined @WWE , and last night was no different. At #WWEBacklash France, @WWELadyRefJess became the first female official to ever referee a #WWETitle PLE main event match."

Triple H has a lot to do now after Backlash

Even with Backlash now over, Triple H has a lot to do with the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring event.

He will need to book multiple tournament matches in the next three weeks before the event so that the finals can take place in the event in Saudi Arabia.

There may be as many as eight matches on RAW and then again another eight matches on SmackDown this week as the first round of qualifiers. If they choose not to have that many matches at the same time, it would be difficult to finish off the qualifiers in time for the tournament.