Triple H sends a message to Jade Cargill after botched finish to her Night of Champions match; Cody Rhodes addressed too

Triple H has sent messages to Jade Cargill and Cody Rhodes following their Queen and King of the Ring victories. While The American Nightmare got a clean victory over Randy Orton, Cargill's win was controversial as the match ended with a botch.

Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill became this year's King and Queen of the Ring, respectively. Rhodes defeated Randy Orton in the finals of the men's tournament while Cargill got the better of Asuka. However, Jade was involved in a botch during the pinfall as she fell back during the three count, which resulted in Asuka's shoulders being off the mat.

While many have argued that the female star's win should not have been counted, the company has proceeded with the controversial finish. Triple H recently took to X to send a message to the former AEW TBS Champion, noting that she has been dominant since joining the global juggernaut and now has an opportunity to challenge for a singles title.

"She’s been nothing but dominant since her arrival…and now a win over one of the best earns her a singles championship match for the first time. Congratulations @Jade_Cargill," Triple H wrote.

The Game also addressed Cody Rhodes' win, noting that he's on the path to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship.

"The path back to the Undisputed Championship starts now for @CodyRhodes…#WWENOC," Triple H wrote.

Will Triple H address Jade Cargill's controversial win at Night of Champions?

Jade Cargill vs. Asuka ended on a similar note to Gunther vs. Randy Orton at King and Queen of the Ring 2024. The Ring General defeated The Legend Killer at the event, but the latter's shoulder was not fully on the mat when the referee counted the pin.

Triple H addressed the issue after the show and noted that while the referee's decision was final, there would likely be a rematch between the two. The rematch took place at Bash in Berlin, where Gunther once again defeated Orton.

WWE could take the same route with Jade Cargill and Asuka and announce a future rematch between the two. However, the chances of that happening are minimal this time, as the storyline seems to be heading towards a cash-in from Naomi when Cargill wins or is on the verge of winning the WWE Women's Championship.

The Empress of Tomorrow could, however, get compensated with a match against IYO SKY, as many want to see the two clash at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

