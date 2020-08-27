Triple H sends a message to Karrion Kross after he was forced to relinquish NXT Championship

WWE NXT Superstar Karrion Kross suffered from a serious injury during the main event of NXT TakeOver: XXX that saw him defeat Keith Lee for the NXT Championship. Unfortunately, his injury forced him to relinquish his title in less than a week, and Triple H had an important message for the disappointed Superstar.

Triple H took to his Twitter and said that the harshest failures pave the way for the greatest comebacks. He is confident that Karrion Kross will fight his way through the injury and make a strong comeback on WWE's Black and Gold brand. Here's what the NXT boss had to say:

"A difficult moment for @WWEKarrionKross, but the greatest comebacks come from the harshest falls, Scarlett. The clock to the return starts...now. #TickTock #WWENXT"

A difficult moment for @WWEKarrionKross, but the greatest comebacks come from the harshest falls. @Lady_Scarlett13

The clock to the return starts...now. #TickTock #WWENXT https://t.co/H2YOpUOHRJ — Triple H (@TripleH) August 27, 2020

During the media call that immediately followed WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX event, Triple H assured that irrespective of the outcome, they will work together to make the most of the situation involving Karrion Kross.

Why Karrion Kross was forced to relinquish his NXT Championship

Karrion Kross had an epic start to his WWE run on NXT. Alongside Scarlett, he quickly became one of the most dominant Superstars on the NXT roster and immediately set his sights on the NXT Championship.

Unfortunately, Kross ended up suffering from a separated shoulder, which forced the WWE medical team to rule him out of in-ring action. During his recent interview with ESPN, Kross revealed the details about his injury and said that he is feeling mixed emotions right now.

"It felt like a choir of demons screaming inside my shoulder in unison. I will get the professional, educated opinion on what the severity of it is ... But it's definitely separated. I won't beat around the bush about that. As the saying goes, it's not ballet."

"I feel mixed emotions right now. The whole situation is very bittersweet. I think from a natural place; I'm always a very motivated individual. I'm a solution-based thinker, rather than a pity-based thinker."

Karrion Kross is undoubtedly going to be a top Superstar on WWE NXT. The fans will eagerly wait for his return, and he is expected to become back stronger than ever. As for the NXT Championship, four WWE SUperstars -- Finn Balor, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa -- will now lock horns in a Fatal 4-way Iron Man (60 min) match next week in their big to claim the NXT gold.