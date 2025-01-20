Triple H sends a message about major show days after announcing new partnership

Triple H just sent a message promoting an upcoming non-WWE show. This comes after WWE announced a new partnership with another promotion.

TNA is gearing up to host one of its biggest PPVs of the year - Genesis. This year's show has a stacked card and will be main-evented by Nic Nemeth and Joe Hendry who will battle for the TNA World Championship. NXT star Ashante "Thee" Adonis also competed on the countdown show against Jake Something and lost.

Ashante's appearance comes after WWE and TNA have been informally working together for the past year. Several TNA stars like Jordynne Grace, The Rascalz, and Joe Hendry have made appearances in NXT while WWE stars like Tatum Paxley have made an appearance in TNA. This resulted in both companies making their partnership official last week, indicating that there will be more crossovers in the future.

Days after the announcement of this official partnership, Triple H took to social media to hype up the TNA Genesis PPV moments before the show began.

"Huge night ahead for our friends @ThisIsTNA... Excited to watch #TNAGenesis tonight, live on pay-per-view."

Check out his tweet here:

It will be interesting to see who the next wrestler will be to crossover between both companies.

