Triple H sends a message minutes before WWE NXT goes live

Triple H sent a message just before WWE NXT went live tonight.

Tonight's episode of NXT is set to be interesting. With New Year's Evil right around the corner, this show promises to be an exciting one. So far, the couple of matches announced indicate just that.

The NXT Breakout Tournament kicked off last week and will continue into this week as well. This tournament could showcase the next big star in the brand. Additionally, we will get to see how this whole situation between Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, and Ilja Dragunov plays out tonight.

Just minutes before the show could go live, Triple H took to social media to announce more matches. He noted that Dragon Lee will defend his NXT North American Championship and Tiffany Stratton and Fallon Henley will continue their rivalry with a match tonight.

"Fighting champion @dragonlee95 defends his NXT North American Title, the future of NXT makes a statement as the #NXTBreakout Tournament continues, plus a surefire high-octane battle between @tiffstrattonwwe and @FallonHenleyWWE…All of this and more TONIGHT, 8/7c @USANetwork," Triple H wrote.

This episode of NXT just got a whole lot better with the announcement of the North American Championship match.

