Triple H sends a message to new-crowned champions following their win at WWE WrestleMania XL

Triple H has taken to social media to send a message to the new WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day defended both set of titles in a Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder match at WrestleMania XL. A-Town Down Under's Austin Theory and Grayson Waller won the blue belts while The Miz and R-Truth (Awesome Truth) captured the red belts, thus splitting the tag titles.

After the match, Triple H took to Instagram to share a clip of him taking photos backstage with the new champions Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. He wrote that he's confident they haven’t even scratched the surface of what both stars are capable of. He added that this will be an entertaining reign.

"I’m confident we still haven’t even scratched the surface on what @graysonwallerwwe and @austin_theory are capable of. This is going to be one entertaining #SmackDown Tag Team Championship reign… #WrestleMania," wrote Triple H.

This is A-Town Down Under's first run with the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. They will most luckily defend it against superstars from the blue brand while Awesome Truth will defend their RAW Tag Team Championship against superstars from the red brand.

