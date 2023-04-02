Triple H sends a message to newly crowned champion after incredible victory at WrestleMania 39

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H sent a heartfelt message to Rhea Ripley after her incredible win at WrestleMania 39.

Tonight at WrestleMania, Rhea Ripley battled Charlotte Flair in one of the most physical contests of the night. The match was amazing and had the fans on the edge of their seats due to the numerous false finishes that took place.

Both women looked determined to win, but only Rhea was able to walk away with the title after she hit a devastating Riptide from the top rope. Following the victory, Rhea celebrated in the ring while Charlotte looked on with tears in her eyes.

After her win, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took to social media to welcome the new SmackDown Women's Champion to the "mountain top."

"A championship battle for the ages. Welcome to the mountain top, @RheaRipley_WWE. #WrestleMania," wrote Triple H.

Check out the tweet below:

It is good to see The Game acknowledge Rhea Ripley's big win considering he played a big role in her character development over the many years that she was with WWE.

It remains to be seen what plans WWE will have for her going forward.

What did you make of Ripley's big win? Sound off in the comments section below.

