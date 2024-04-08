Triple H sends a message after Night One of WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took to social media to send a message after the conclusion of Night One of WrestleMania 40.

The company hosted a successful first night of the two-night extravaganza which saw multiple new champions crowned as Sami Zayn ended Gunther's historic title reign while A-Town Down Under and Awesome Truth took home one tag title each.

The night was headlined by The Rock, who made his in-ring return after eight years. The Brahma Bull teamed up with Roman Reigns to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Triple H, who has been the creative head of WWE since July 2022, sent a message hours before Night Two of the Showcase of Immortals. Hunter reflected on a successful first day while hyping Sunday's show.

Vince Russo believes Triple H's WWE career could be over after WrestleMania 40

While Hunter has done a commendable job as the head of the WWE's creative department, Vince Russo believes he could get axed after WrestleMania 40. The wrestling veteran feels that with The Rock once again a part of the pro wrestling business, the company does not need Paul Levesque.

"With The Rock now putting his foot back in and dabbling in pro wrestling once again, there’s no need for Triple H. There’s not a spot for him. This happens all the time in wrestling. In wrestling, I don’t care who you are, including Vince McMahon, you have a run. Everybody has a run, and that run comes to an end. Kevin Dunn’s run just came to an end. Vince McMahon’s run just came to an end. I believe, and this is strictly my opinion, I believe that after WrestleMania, Triple H’s run is going to come to an end," he said.

The Rock is a member of the TKO board of directors and reportedly has a big say in the company's creative direction. However, Endeavor has shown complete faith in The Game, handing him major creative responsibilities.

