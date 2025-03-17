Triple H sends a message to Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins after big announcement on WWE RAW

Triple H has sent a message to the WWE Universe with some details on Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins after this week's Monday Night RAW. The three superstars will come face-to-face in the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

Originally, Reigns and Punk were set to appear on the blue brand this week. However, Rollins has also thrown his name into the hat, as he wants to come face-to-face with two of his arch-rivals. The Visionary announced the same during his promo on this week's RAW.

On X, Triple H hyped up the upcoming episode of SmackDown set to take place in Bologna, Italy. The show will feature a huge segment between Reigns, Punk, and Rollins.

"Get ready Bologna…@WWERomanReigns, @CMPunk, & @WWERollins in the same ring," wrote Triple H.

Roman Reigns returned for the first time after Royal Rumble during last week's edition of Monday Night RAW. He attacked Rollins after dragging him out of the Steel Cage. This resulted in Rollins securing the victory over Punk in their main event showdown, as Reigns turned his attention to Punk and laid him out as well.

Reigns and Punk teamed up at the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event, alongside the rest of the OG Bloodline. They defeated The Bloodline in the Men's WarGames Match.

