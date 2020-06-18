Triple H sends a message to Sasha Banks and Bayley after NXT goes off the air

Triple H took to Twitter to send a message to the Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Io Shirai ended the night by attacking the Women's Tag Team Champions.

Triple H, Bayley and Sasha Banks.

Sasha Banks and Bayley returned to NXT to put the WWE Women's Tag Team titles on the line against Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart. The main event ended up being an entertaining title showdown in which the champs retained the titles.

Triple H took to Twitter after the show went off the air and thanked Sasha Banks and Bayley for 'brining the shine' to NXT. The Game said that no matter how successful they get, Banks and Bayley are always welcomed to come home.

Triple H also posted two typical backstage photos of him posing with the Tag Team Champions.

No matter how far you go or how successful you become, you can always come home.

Thank you @SashaBanksWWE and @itsBayleyWWE for bringing your shine to @WWENXT. #WeAreNXT #Proud pic.twitter.com/ZfEJSoiZuQ — Triple H (@TripleH) June 18, 2020

Sasha Banks and Bayley's history in NXT

Sasha Banks and Bayley are considered to be two of the best women's talents that came out of the Black and Gold Brand. Their match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in 2015 was an instant classic, and it is widely billed to be the greatest women's match in NXT history,

The 30-minute Iron Woman match between the two Superstars at NXT Takeover: Respect was also historic for various reasons. It was the first time two women had headlined a major WWE PPV event, and it was also the longest women's match until the 2018 Women's Royal Rumble broke the record. It was also the first Iron Woman match in WWE history.

Bayley and Sasha Banks kickstarted the Women's Evolution movement in the WWE while performing under the NXT brand. The best friends are iconic figures in NXT and seeing them grace the NXT ring is always a nostalgic moment for the Full Sail faithful.

Sasha Banks and Bayley could also be making more appearances on Wednesdays as the NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai attacked them after their successful defence against Blackheart and Nox.

Advertisement

The Boss N' Hug Connection are currently in their second reign as the Women's Tag Team Champions and they seem focussed on making the titles seem legitimate in the eyes of the fans. The champions have been appearing on all brands, and it would be amazing to see them compete in NXT, possibly against the team of Shirai and another female star from NXT.

As mentioned by the NXT boss, the doors of NXT are always open for Banks and Bayley, and they would surely be making their presence felt sooner rather than later.