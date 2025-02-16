Triple H sends a message to Stephanie Vaquer after she wins the NXT Women's North American Championship

Triple H has reacted to Stephanie Vaquer winning the NXT Women's North American Championship at Vengeance Day. Vaquer defeated Fallon Henley to win the title.

Henley won the title in October 2024, dethroning inaugural champion Kelani Jordan. She successfully defended the title against names like Tatum Paxley, and Shotzi.

Fallon Henley's reign ended at Vengeance Day, as Vaquer won her first championship in WWE. The Dark Angel single-handedly dealt with Fatal Influence, taking out both Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx who were at ringside.

Taking to X (fka Twitter) Triple H congratulated Stephanie Vaquer on her historic win. The Game called the newly crowned NXT Women's North American Champion an "international attraction."

"An international attraction with the work ethic and the championship gold to prove it. Congratulations @Steph_Vaquer… your future has no limits! #VengeanceDay," wrote Triple H.

Check out Triple H's post below:

Stephanie Vaquer made her WWE in-ring debut on July 13, 2024, at a live event in Mexico City. She defeated Isla Dawn in her first match. Her television debut occurred on the October 15 episode of NXT where she defeated Wren Sinclair.

It is unknown who will be the first opponent for the freshly crowned NXT Women's North American Champion. Expect Vaquer to be challenged by a top name from the NXT women's division soon.

