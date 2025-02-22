Triple H sends a message after The Rock's major announcement on WWE SmackDown

By Soumik Datta
Modified Feb 22, 2025 05:04 GMT
Triple H (left), The Rock (right) (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Triple H (left), The Rock (right) (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Triple H has reacted to The Rock confirming that WrestleMania 42 will be taking place in New Orleans. On this week's WWE SmackDown, The Final Boss made the blockbuster announcement.

After his announcement, The Rock called out Cody Rhodes and confronted him. Earlier this year, the two superstars seemingly buried the hatchet after having feuded throughout early 2024 in the lead-up to Rhodes' highly anticipated rematch against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

On X, The Game equally hyped up The Rock's WrestleMania 42 announcement, as he mentioned that The Showcase of The Immortals was finally back in New Orleans. This will be the first WrestleMania to be hosted in New Orleans since WrestleMania 34 in 2018.

"The Showcase of The Immortals... The granddaddy of them all... The ultimate spectacle... Finally is back... in New Orleans! 2026," Triple H wrote.

Check out Triple H's post:

The Rock has also confirmed his next WWE appearance. He will be appearing at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Toronto, demanding an answer from Cody Rhodes. The Final Boss has asked for the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion's soul, suggesting that he sell his soul to him.

Rhodes' opponent for this year's WrestleMania is yet to be decided. The American Nightmare is expected to defend his title against the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber.

Edited by Harish Raj S
