Triple H sends a message to Tiffany Stratton after Charlotte Flair picks her for WrestleMania 41 match

WWE CCO Triple H has responded to Charlotte Flair's bold declaration on this week's edition of SmackDown. The Queen has chosen Tiffany Stratton as her opponent at WrestleMania 41 after winning the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Ad

On SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton retained her WWE Women's Title against Nia Jax with a DQ win. Following a post-match attack, The Buff Barbie was down and out in the middle of the ring when Charlotte Flair came out.

The Queen then declared that she would be facing Stratton for the WWE Women's Title at The Show of Shows. She received a loud pop when she challenged Stratton, as fans have been wanting to see this battle for quite some time now. WWE CCO Triple H posted a message on X shortly after.

Ad

Trending

"The most significant match in her young career…against the most-decorated Superstar in the division. We’ll see whose time it is. #WrestleMania @MsCharlotteWWE @tiffstrattonwwe," The Game wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Triple H on Charlotte Flair's win over top star that didn't sit well with many fans

Five years ago, Flair defeated Rhea Ripley to win the NXT Women's Title at 'Mania, and a lot of fans weren't happy with the result. In a chat with TalkSPORT, Triple H had the following to say about the outcome:

Ad

"For me, that loss almost helps her as a character get to where she needs to be for the longterm arc of who she is. You know, the burn out factor in stuff is quick and intense with short attention spans and everything else, so, to me, this is phenomenal. Charlotte carries with her the aura of–whether perceived by her work or a behind the scenes standpoint–somebody that is unbeatable or is this champion that carries herself in a different light. You feel it; at least I do when I see her on TV. She carries herself in a different way." [H/T: TalkSPORT]

Ad

Ripley did get back at The Queen years later. At WrestleMania 39 in 2023, she defeated Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback