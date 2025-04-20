Triple H sends a message to Tiffany Stratton after she defeats Charlotte Flair in her first WrestleMania match

WWE CCO Triple H has reacted to Tiffany Stratton defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41 Night 1. Stratton retained her WWE Women's Title with her big win over The Queen at The Show of Shows.

Ad

Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair battled it out in a WWE Women's Title match on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. After an intense back-and-forth, the young gun managed to beat Charlotte and retain her title.

Shortly after, Triple H sent a heartfelt message to Tiffany Stratton and reacted to her massive title win.

"Her meteoric rise to the top continues, beating one of the biggest, most decorated stars in @WWE history in her #WrestleMania debut! AND STILL… @tiffstrattonwwe !"

Ad

Trending

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Check out his post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stratton won the biggest match of her in-ring career tonight. Earlier this year, Flair made a big return and won the Women's Royal Rumble match. She then chose Stratton as her WrestleMania 41 opponent.

The two female stars feuded over the next several weeks on WWE SmackDown, and things went too far on some occasions. Flair also attacked Stratton in the parking lot before an episode of SmackDown. The Buff Barbie had the last laugh, though, and is still the WWE Women's Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More