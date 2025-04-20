  • home icon
Triple H sends a message to Tiffany Stratton after she defeats Charlotte Flair in her first WrestleMania match

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Apr 20, 2025 03:00 GMT
The Game reacts to the win (via WWE's website and X)

WWE CCO Triple H has reacted to Tiffany Stratton defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41 Night 1. Stratton retained her WWE Women's Title with her big win over The Queen at The Show of Shows.

Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair battled it out in a WWE Women's Title match on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. After an intense back-and-forth, the young gun managed to beat Charlotte and retain her title.

Shortly after, Triple H sent a heartfelt message to Tiffany Stratton and reacted to her massive title win.

"Her meteoric rise to the top continues, beating one of the biggest, most decorated stars in @WWE history in her #WrestleMania debut! AND STILL… @tiffstrattonwwe !"
Check out his post below:

Stratton won the biggest match of her in-ring career tonight. Earlier this year, Flair made a big return and won the Women's Royal Rumble match. She then chose Stratton as her WrestleMania 41 opponent.

The two female stars feuded over the next several weeks on WWE SmackDown, and things went too far on some occasions. Flair also attacked Stratton in the parking lot before an episode of SmackDown. The Buff Barbie had the last laugh, though, and is still the WWE Women's Champion.

