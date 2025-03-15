Triple H sends a message as two top stars FINALLY hold WWE gold after 1500+ days

WWE CCO Triple H has reacted to a massive title change on tonight's episode of SmackDown. On the blue brand, The Street Profits defeated #DIY to become the new WWE Tag Team Champions.

It had been quite some time since The Street Profits held WWE gold. Their long wait finally ended tonight as they defeated #DIY to capture the WWE Tag Team Titles on SmackDown.

Triple H took to his X handle shortly after to react to The Street Profits' big win. Here's what he wrote:

"New look. New attitude. New titles. Congrats to the new champs @MontezFordWWE & @AngeloDawkins."

On the March 2, 2020, episode of WWE RAW, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated Murphy and Seth Rollins to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions. They held the belts for almost a year and, during this reign, traded the title belts with The New Day during their move to SmackDown as a part of the WWE Draft.

The Street Profits finally lost their title belts to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. The title change took place on the January 8, 2021, episode of SmackDown. After a four-year drought of 1526 days, the popular duo has finally captured WWE gold again.

