WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H and his team are looking forward to the final significant premium live event before WrestleMania 40, Elimination Chamber, on Saturday. The Game recently sent a message to fans ahead of the high-profile show.

The 14th edition of Elimination Chamber is set to take place at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. The premium live event will feature several high-stakes bouts, including the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber matches. Australia's own Rhea Ripley will also defend her gold at the event against Nia Jax.

On Instagram, The Game posted a story revealing he had arrived in Perth for Elimination Chamber. He also expressed being excited for the show:

"Perth, we have arrived!"

Triple H said WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 "will leave the world talking"

Triple H recently spoke about what the WWE Universe can expect from Elimination Chamber on February 24, 2024.

On Twitter, Triple H asked fans in Australia to buckle up for Elimination Chamber:

"WWE Universe Australia, it is that time. It is that time of year. It is the road to WrestleMania, and this year, the road drives directly through Perth, Australia, because we're just days away from a night that will be filled with moments that will leave the world talking. The Elimination Chamber: Perth happens live this Saturday from Optus Stadium."

The Game mentioned that the high-profile event will have significant implications on storylines ahead of WrestleMania 40:

"The Chamber matches are set. The implications for the Road to WrestleMania will be monumental. There is no greater time in the year than right now. The Road to WrestleMania, and I cannot tell you how excited we are all to get to Perth and be headed your way. And when we get there, there will be only one question asked, 'Are you ready?'" said HHH. (0:01-0:58)

It will be interesting to see which stars will reign supreme at Elimination Chamber on Saturday.

