Triple H sends message to WWE fans ahead of tonight's major RAW

Triple H has issued a message to WWE fans ahead of tonight's loaded post-Survivor Series edition of RAW from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

It was previously announced that CM Punk and Randy Orton will be on tonight's RAW to follow up on their big comebacks at Survivor Series. The Chief Content Officer took to X this evening to hype Punk and Orton returning to World Wrestling Entertainment's flagship TV show.

"Two @WWE Superstars responsible for more than their fair share of #WWERaw’s biggest moments in history... and they're both back tonight. @RandyOrton @CMPunk. Raw kicks off with a commercial-free hour, 8/7c LIVE on @USANetwork," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Tonight's RAW will see the former AEW World Champion make his first red brand appearance since the January 20th, 2014 episode. This will be the first RAW appearance for The Viper since the May 9th, 2022 episode.

It was revealed earlier today that the first hour of RAW will be commercial-free. The company has also announced the following for tonight: Ivar vs. Bronson Reed, Women's Tag Team Champions Piper Niven and Chelsea Green defending against Nataya and Tegan Nox, plus a six-team Turmoil match to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day.

What are your predictions for tonight's RAW? How do you see CM Punk and Randy Orton moving forward after tonight? Sound off in the comments below!

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here