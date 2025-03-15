Triple H sends a message after WWE fans reject veteran star; support a current champion instead

Triple H has been in charge of booking WWE creative for quite some time now and has made some changes in this role. The CCO has sent a message following SmackDown after fans rejected a top star and chose to support a current champion.

Charlotte Flair appealed to the fans in Barcelona during her match against B-Fab, but despite her best efforts, the star was a heel. The fans turned against her, booing her at every opportunity and even chanting "TIFFY TIME" during her match to show they had no wish to see Flair at all.

The fans got their wish as Tiffany Stratton ran down to the ring after the end of the match and started a brawl with Flair before the two had to be separated. Both stars have shown their ability in the ring, and with Tiffany Stratton as the current champion heading into WrestleMania, fans have chosen their favorite.

Triple H sent a message saying there were only five more weeks until WrestleMania. This showed that the boss was as eager as everyone else and was counting the days until Stratton and Flair could get in a ring together.

"5 weeks until #WrestleMania…" he wrote.

Fans will have to wait and see, just like Triple H, what will happen when the two meet at WrestleMania.

Triple H booked the return of Charlotte Flair and her Royal Rumble win

The Game is responsible as the CCO for every booking decision the company takes. Thus, Charlotte Flair's return after her injury and immediate win of the Women's Royal Rumble also falls under his jurisdiction.

After winning the Rumble, Flair declared that she was going after Tiffany Stratton's title after taking time to judge which title she wanted.

