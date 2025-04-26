Triple H sends a message as WWE star wins first-ever singles title after almost eight years in the company

WWE CCO Triple H had a message for a popular star following a major title change on tonight's episode of SmackDown. The Game congratulated Zelina Vega on winning her first singles title in WWE.

Ad

Zelina Vega's current run kicked off four years ago, in July 2021. She has done pretty well for herself on the main roster since then. Unfortunately, she failed to win a singles title over the past four years.

That has now changed, though, as Zelina won the Women's US Title by defeating Chelsea Green on tonight's edition of SmackDown. Shortly after Vega's big win, WWE CCO Triple H sent her a heartfelt message on X:

Ad

Trending

"Perseverance and hard work will always rise to the top... Congratulations @ZelinaVegaWWE on your first-ever WWE singles championship."

Expand Tweet

Vega won the Queen of the Ring tournament in 2021 and also won the Women's Tag Team Titles once, with Carmella. She is now the second Women's US Champion in the history of WWE. Chelsea Green's run with the title lasted 131 days before her loss tonight. Zelina's fans have been rooting for her to win a title for quite some time now, and they are excited to see how her reign turns out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More