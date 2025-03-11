Triple H sends a special message to the fans after WWE RAW

Triple H took to social media to send a message to the WWE Universe after the latest episode of RAW. The show took place in a sold-out Madison Square Garden.

In the main event, CM Punk took on Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage Match. Roman Reigns made a surprise appearance during the bout and helped The Visionary win. It seems like the rumored triple threat match between the three stars is being set up for WrestleMania 41. Another triple threat match was teased between IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley.

Triple H sent a message to the fans thanking them for a sold-out Madison Square Garden show featuring CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage.

"Madison Square Garden… Sold out… Hanging from the rafters… Main event inside a steel cage … @CMPunk @WWERollins Why we do what we do! THANK YOU!" he wrote.

The Game has booked several matches for next week's episode of WWE RAW, which will take place in Brussels, Belgium.

Bron Breakker will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor, and Penta will take on Ludwig Kaiser. Dakota Kai will face Ivy Nile, and Cody Rhodes and John Cena will meet again.

