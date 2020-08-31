Triple H sends special message for a match ahead of WWE Payback

WWE Payback is merely a few hours away and the WWE Universe is looking forward to the pay-per-view. One of the marquee matches on the show will see former NXT Champion Keith Lee go one-on-one with 'The Legend Killer' Randy Orton.

Keith Lee dropped the NXT Championship to Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver XXX and joined the roster of Monday Night RAW this past week. The Limitless One confronted Randy Orton and the two had a match on RAW. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre caused the match to end abruptly when he attacked Randy Orton.

While the signs were pointing towards a rematch between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton, the Viper badly injured the WWE Champion with a punt kick to the head, leading to McIntyre being medically uncleared to compete. With this, WWE Payback will see the rematch from RAW between Keith Lee and Randy Orton.

WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Producer of NXT, Triple H recently took to Twitter and praised both Lee and Orton. The Game stated that in his opinion, the match between the two at Payback is a "special moment in time".

The man that in many ways defines what a @WWE superstar IS...

and the man that in many ways defines what they WILL BE in the future...

In my opinion...this match is a special moment in time. #WWEPayback https://t.co/BDOyCfdhAy — Triple H (@TripleH) August 30, 2020

WWE Payback 2020

WWE Payback is set to take place just a week after WWE SummerSlam. With very little time to build for the show, WWE has thrown everything together to quickly book a card, and it looks quite promising as well. As of writing this article, eight matches have been announced for WWE Payback.

Undoubtedly the biggest match on the PPV will be the No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match for the Universal Championship. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt will defend his title against his arch-nemesis Braun Strowman and the returning Roman Reigns, who is seemingly a Paul Heyman guy now.

