Triple H sends a sudden announcement before WWE RAW

Triple H sent out a sudden announcement before WWE RAW could start, as he took to social media. He decided to announce the start of the biggest part of WrestleMania week.
The Game has been getting ready for the biggest week in wrestling this year and pushing for a bigger event than ever before. With the pressure of the entire booking of WrestleMania on his shoulders as the head of creative, he certainly has a lot to do. He also knows what's coming and has made a promise before the start of this week's episode of RAW.
Triple H stated that with WWE RAW tonight in Sacramento, California, things were kicking off for the final countdown to WrestleMania. He announced the start of WrestleMania week with a huge episode of RAW.
"From Sacramento, CA and LIVE worldwide on @netflix… The final countdown to the Grandest Stage of Them All begins now… #WrestleMania week starts off with a huge #WWERaw TONIGHT!"
Tonight's live RAW kicks off a very active week for WWE. With NXT tomorrow, SmackDown on Friday, the Hall of Fame Ceremony, Stand and Deliver, and the two Nights of WrestleMania this weekend, there's a lot happening for the sports entertainment juggernaut.
On top of that, Triple H will also be booking the fallout show of the always exciting RAW after WrestleMania.