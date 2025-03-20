Triple H sends sudden message to Charlotte Flair & another star ahead of WWE SmackDown

Triple H had a message for Charlotte Flair and another top star just hours before this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. He's made his thoughts clear.

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton are set to battle at WrestleMania 41 in a clash between one of the biggest established stars of the women's division, against a youngster who is looking to establish a legacy of her own. While Stratton may be the WWE Women's Champion, she is fighting the odds in going up against The Queen. While the bout is certain to be a very difficult one for the champion, given Charlotte's experience, there's no counting her out either.

Triple H sent both stars an unexpected message ahead of WWE SmackDown, making it clear that the duo was in their prime, even though they were from two different generations. He noted that it was not about the past vs the present, but that it was about the "NOW." He said it would be a big match when they faced each other at WrestleMania 41.

"Two generations of @WWE’s biggest stars…and BOTH in their prime. This match isn’t about 'past' vs the 'present' — it’s all about the NOW. @tiffstrattonwwe vs @MsCharlotteWWE. WWE Women’s Championship. #WrestleMania," he wrote.

Whatever Triple H may say, Charlotte Flair has a big advantage facing Tiffany Stratton

Going into the match, Tiffany Stratton may be the heavy crowd favorite, but that may count for little to nothing when they finally do battle in the ring.

Charlotte Flair returned from injury after more than a year and immediately made sure that she was the last one standing in the ring at Royal Rumble this year. Despite the long absence, there was no apparent ring rust there. The Queen knows what it takes to win at WrestleMania, and has shown her willingness to get into Stratton's head even before their clash at The Show of Shows.

Triple H will be the one booking the stars as they head into WrestleMania 41. Fans will have to wait and see which star can get the advantage ahead of their bout.

