Triple H sends sudden message just before WWE SmackDown kicks off

By Rahul Patnaik
Modified Dec 16, 2023 07:30 IST
WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, sent a message ahead of the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Broadcasting from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, this week's show unfolded, showcasing the build-up to the highly anticipated Premium Live Event, the Royal Rumble.

Before the show, Triple H took to Twitter to extend a warm welcome to the beloved local American Football team, the Green Bay Packers, and their star running back, Aaron Jones.

"Great to have @Showtyme_33 and the @packers at #SmackDown tonight. Enjoy the show and good luck this weekend! #GoPackGo," Triple H wrote.

This week's episode promised the return of The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. Alongside this highly anticipated comeback, the ongoing United States Championship number one contender tournament continues. The main event is poised for a showdown between Randy Orton and The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso.

Following this week's show, the taping for the next week's WWE SmackDown will commence. Anticipation brews for the many developments expected to unfold in the upcoming weeks.

