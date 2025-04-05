Triple H sends a three-word message to Rey Fenix after his WWE debut

Rey Fenix made his WWE debut on this week's episode of SmackDown. Soon after, Triple H sent a three-word message on X (formerly Twitter) to Fenix after he was victorious in his first-ever match.

At 34, Fenix is one of the best high-flying professional wrestlers in the industry. He has competed in AEW, ROH, IMPACT Wrestling, and Lucha Underground, among other notable promotions. He is a former AEW International Champion and has held tag team gold in multiple promotions with his elder brother and Lucha Brothers tag team partner, Penta.

On SmackDown this week, Fenix defeated one-half of the reigning WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, Nathan Frazer. After his win, he was congratulated by Triple H, who hyped up Fenix by claiming that this was only the beginning.

"Just getting started @ReyFenixMx," wrote Triple H.

Check out Triple H's post:

Rey Fenix's six-year tenure with AEW ended on March 3, 2025, as his profile was removed from the company's official website. During his time in the promotion, Fenix held the AEW World Tag Team Championships with Penta. He also held the AEW World Trios Championships with Penta and PAC, his Death Triangle stablemates.

The 34-year-old's first feud in WWE is yet to be revealed, considering that Nathan Frazer will be returning to NXT.

