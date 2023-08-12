Triple H sends WWE Hall of Famer a message after their United States Title win on SmackDown

Triple H recently took to social media to send a congratulatory message to Rey Mysterio after winning the United State Championship on the latest episode of SmackDown.

The Master of the 619's stablemate Santos Escobar was supposed to challenge Austin Theory for the title on the blue brand this week. However, he was attacked backstage by the champion, who tried to injure his leg. Escobar was cleared to compete, but before the match started, Theory targeted the injured leg again. As a result, the LWO member was replaced by the WWE Hall of Famer.

Rey Mysterio defeated Austin Theory to become the new US Champion after hitting him with the 619, followed by a splash, ending the latter's reign at 259 days. This was Rey's first singles title win since 2019. After the match, Triple H sent a photo of himself backstage with the new champion and congratulated him.

"An all-time great who proves it every time he steps in the ring. Congratulations to the incomparable WWE Hall of Famer [Rey Mysterio]. #USTitle #SmackDown," Triple H wrote.

Triple H has never held the United States Championship in his WWE career

The Game is one of the most decorated superstars in the history of WWE. He has held numerous titles in his career, has headlined countless events, and has shared the ring with many legends.

Triple H is a former World Heavyweight, Tag Team, Intercontinental, European, and WWE Champion. Although he's recognized as the second-ever Grand Slam Champion, he never held the United States Title, as the belt used to be part of WCW, and it only became sanctioned by WWE in the early 2000s.

Rey Mysterio is now a three-time United States Champion. With his son Dominik as the North American Champion, it'll be interesting to see what happens between them on TV.

