Triple H shares a heartfelt message for Kairi Sane after her WWE departure 

Kairi Sane announced after this week's Monday Night RAW that she was officially done with WWE. Compliments and tributes have since started pouring in from the WWE Universe, thanking her for several memorable moments and matches, and wishing her best for her future.

NXT's Senior Producer and WWE Superstar Triple H recently took to Twitter to send a heartfelt message to Kairi Sane. He praised her abilities and mentioned that he is proud of the time that she has spent with WWE and NXT.

A truly unique young woman with the ability to capture hearts, minds (and pirate ships!!!) Proud of @KairiSaneWWE's growth as a performer and her time spent with #WWENXT and @WWE

You can check out the tweet from The Game below.

A truly unique young woman with the ability to capture hearts, minds (and pirate ships!!!)

Proud of @KairiSaneWWE’s growth as a performer and her time spent with #WWENXT and @WWE. pic.twitter.com/mkUukw4SGw — Triple H (@TripleH) July 29, 2020

Kairi Sane's WWE career

Kairi Sane (Real Name: Kaori Housako) signed with WWE in 2017. She went on to participate in the inaugural Mae Young Classic that year and won the tournament after defeating Shayna Baszler in the finals.

Kairi Sane then joined NXT and had some fantastic matches and feuds on WWE's Black and Gold brand. She went on to defeat Shayna Baszler at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV to win the NXT Women's Championship. After a 71-day long reign, she lost the title to Baszler at the first all-women's WWE PPV, Evolution.

Kairi Sane made her main roster debut in April 2019 after WrestleMania 35, when Paige announced Asuka and Sane as a brand new tag team named "The Kabuki Warriors". The two won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WWE Hell in a Cell later that year.

During her time on RAW, she impressed the WWE Universe and earned a special place in the hearts of the fans. The reports of her leaving WWE to go back to Japan with her husband started surfacing a few weeks ago, and sadly they turned out to be true as Kairi Sane made her last appearance for WWE on Monday Night RAW this past week.

Advertisement

We at Sportskeeda wish "The Pirate Princess" a great future and hope she continues to shine as bright as always!