Triple H shares honest opinion on Logan Paul's chances against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022

Triple H shared his candid thoughts on the possibility of Logan Paul defeating Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022.

Logan Paul is set to take on Roman Reigns, with the Undisputed WWE Universal title on the line. Paul has the opportunity to make history in Saudi Arabia and pull off quite possibly the biggest upset in pro wrestling.

WWE's head of creative Triple H recently spoke with Insider and opened up about Paul's chances of dethroning Reigns at the WWE PLE.

The Game stated that although Paul has 'worked his a** off' to get to this point in his career, 'it remains to be seen' if he manages to topple Reigns at Crown Jewel and become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Triple H has faced Roman Reigns on the big stage in the past

It wouldn't be a stretch to call Reigns the biggest challenge of Logan Paul's career. Reigns has put down a long list of WWE greats over the years. One of those names is Triple H himself.

On the road to WrestleMania 32, The Game kicked off a feud with The Tribal Chief. This led to a blockbuster main event at The Show of Shows, contested for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The hard-fought battle ended with Reigns standing tall over a battered Triple H.

The Cerebral Assassin has acknowledged The Tribal Chief on various occasions in the past. Here's what he had to say about Reigns in an interview in 2020:

"This is the Roman Reigns that knows what he wants, has what he wants, is at the head of the table for his entire family. To me, I love what he’s doing right now. This is him. It’s honest and true. This is real, this is him. That’s why it feels so strong, and what he did on Sunday was proof to the world that maybe with the argument of a few people, he’s on a different level," he said. [H/T Pink Villa]

Crown Jewel will emanate from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 5, 2022. Only time will tell if Logan Paul manages to dethrone The Tribal Chief and put him down in the middle of the ring.

What do you think will happen when Logan Paul faces Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comment section below.

