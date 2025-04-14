Triple H shares major health update ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41 

Chief Content Officer Triple H hung up his boots a few years after suffering a cardiac event. He recently opened up on his health.
The Game announced his retirement at WrestleMania 38 due to a cardiac issue he suffered in September 2021. His last match took place on an episode of RAW in that same year against Randy Orton which ended in no contest. The Cerebral Assassin is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025. He is going to be inducted by his best friend Shawn Michaels. Since retiring from in-ring competition, the 14-time world champion has been the creative head of WWE and is considered the brains behind the company's recent resurgence in storyline quality and business.
During an appearance on the High Performance podcast, The Game talked about his heart condition. He stated that he was healthy and that his heart was "100%".
"I have defibrilated my chest, I don't think about it but like and it's never gone off and my heart's 100%. And I'm healthy," said Triple H. [1:11:17-1:11:31]
Hunter has made meaningful changes in WWE since becoming the creative head. One of his biggest challenges to date will be WrestleMania 41, which is around a week away. It remains to be seen where Triple H will lead the company in 2025.