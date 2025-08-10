  • home icon
  • Triple H shares major Roman Reigns announcement following WWE RAW attack

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Aug 10, 2025 18:59 GMT
This is absolutely huge! (Image credit: WWE.com)

Roman Reigns was attacked to end last week's episode of WWE RAW, which has led to speculation that he was written off TV.

It seems that this isn't actually the case, as ahead of this week's episode of RAW, Triple H has shared an update that shows that Reigns is on the poster for Clash in Paris.

Clash in Paris takes place in just three weeks' time, and already, Logan Paul vs. John Cena has been announced, which many assumed would headline the show.

"3 weeks until #WWEClash in Paris...are you ready? 🇫🇷"
Reigns' current feud with Bronson Reed could actually be the main event for Clash in Paris following this announcement, since this is the biggest feud on RAW at present.

Since John Cena is no longer World Champion, WWE could make the decision to drop his match down the card, but there's also the pull of it being Cena's final event in France.

Roman Reigns could finally get revenge at Clash in Paris

Roman Reigns has been beaten down by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed several times over the past few weeks, and now he deserves to get some revenge. Reed has also stolen two pairs of his shoes as part of these attacks, and it's time for Reigns to get revenge.

Reigns and Jey Uso came out on top at WWE SummerSlam, but Seth Rollins' cash-in meant that nothing in the grand scheme of things. It's also unclear why Uso didn't back Roman Reigns up on RAW after their win.

At present, it seems that Reigns and CM Punk may have decided on an alliance, and they could be the two men going after Seth Rollins' stable. The only issue here is that they will still be a man down, and it's still unclear what the match at Clash in Paris will be.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

