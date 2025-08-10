Triple H shares major Roman Reigns announcement following WWE RAW attack

Roman Reigns was attacked to end last week's episode of WWE RAW, which has led to speculation that he was written off TV.It seems that this isn't actually the case, as ahead of this week's episode of RAW, Triple H has shared an update that shows that Reigns is on the poster for Clash in Paris.Clash in Paris takes place in just three weeks' time, and already, Logan Paul vs. John Cena has been announced, which many assumed would headline the show.&quot;3 weeks until #WWEClash in Paris...are you ready? 🇫🇷&quot;Reigns' current feud with Bronson Reed could actually be the main event for Clash in Paris following this announcement, since this is the biggest feud on RAW at present.Since John Cena is no longer World Champion, WWE could make the decision to drop his match down the card, but there's also the pull of it being Cena's final event in France.Roman Reigns could finally get revenge at Clash in ParisRoman Reigns has been beaten down by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed several times over the past few weeks, and now he deserves to get some revenge. Reed has also stolen two pairs of his shoes as part of these attacks, and it's time for Reigns to get revenge.Joe @Josephjoe09LINKRoman Reigns is currently on a hiatus from WWE to film a role as Akuma in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie. This aligns with WWE’s storyline where Reigns was written off television after a brutal attack on the August 4, 2025Reigns and Jey Uso came out on top at WWE SummerSlam, but Seth Rollins' cash-in meant that nothing in the grand scheme of things. It's also unclear why Uso didn't back Roman Reigns up on RAW after their win.At present, it seems that Reigns and CM Punk may have decided on an alliance, and they could be the two men going after Seth Rollins' stable. The only issue here is that they will still be a man down, and it's still unclear what the match at Clash in Paris will be.