Triple H shares a message to hype major WWE RAW

WWE Head of Creative Triple H shared a message ahead of Monday Night RAW. The show is slated to air from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Moments before the show, The Game took to his X/Twitter account to run down the major matches scheduled for the show. The 55-year-old asked the fans if they were ready for the action to commence at 6 pm ET, instead of the usual time.
"Tonight…the action heats up on #WWERaw… And it all starts at a special start time of 6pm ET LIVE on @netflix …are you ready?" he wrote.
The show will feature a title match as The New Day defends the World Tag Team Championship against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. In another tag team match, Penta will join forces with Sami Zayn to wrestle Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Elsewhere on the card, Sheamus will wrestle Rusev in a highly anticipated bout.
Former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is slated to kick off the show following her impressive win over Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Night of Champions. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is also slated to make an appearance on RAW. The Ring General is scheduled to defend his title against Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event.
