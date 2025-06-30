  • home icon
Triple H shares a message to hype major WWE RAW

By Ankit Verma
Published Jun 30, 2025 22:06 GMT
WWE Head of Creative Triple H (Pictures courtesy: WWE.com)
WWE Head of Creative Triple H (Pictures courtesy: WWE.com)

WWE Head of Creative Triple H shared a message ahead of Monday Night RAW. The show is slated to air from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Moments before the show, The Game took to his X/Twitter account to run down the major matches scheduled for the show. The 55-year-old asked the fans if they were ready for the action to commence at 6 pm ET, instead of the usual time.

"Tonight…the action heats up on #WWERaw… And it all starts at a special start time of 6pm ET LIVE on @netflix …are you ready?" he wrote.
You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

The show will feature a title match as The New Day defends the World Tag Team Championship against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. In another tag team match, Penta will join forces with Sami Zayn to wrestle Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Elsewhere on the card, Sheamus will wrestle Rusev in a highly anticipated bout.

Former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is slated to kick off the show following her impressive win over Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Night of Champions. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is also slated to make an appearance on RAW. The Ring General is scheduled to defend his title against Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
